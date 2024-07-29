Emergency Declared for Water Safety in Busan Amid Shark Sightings and Jellyfish Stings

As the summer vacation season is in full swing, Busan’s beaches are seeing an influx of visitors, prompting an emergency declaration for water safety.

On July 27th, a 70-year-old man tragically died after being swept away by waves near the Mipo breakwater adjacent to Haeundae Beach.

Shark and Jellyfish Incidents

The Busan Marine Police Department reported on July 28th that two sharks were recently caught off the coast of Yeongdo-gu, Busan.

A 2-meter-long shark was caught on July 4th, and another shark was caught on July 12th. Experts suggest these sharks, while present, pose a low threat to beachgoers but advise caution. If a shark is sighted, people should exit the water immediately if it is knee-deep and avoid movement if it is chest-deep.

Jellyfish stings have also surged, with 127 cases reported at seven beaches in Busan from last month to July 24th, compared to only 5 cases during the same period last year.

Songjeong Beach reported the most stings (46 cases), followed by Gwangalli (35 cases), and Songdo Beach (29 cases).

A special warning for the highly toxic Nomura’s jellyfish has been issued, as stings can cause severe reactions, including breathing difficulties and nerve paralysis.

Increased Rescue Activities

Since the partial opening of Haeundae and Songjeong beaches on July 1st, the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters has conducted 414 rescue and emergency operations as of July 24th, a 1.7-fold increase from last year. The majority of these rescues (81.9%) were due to unskilled swimming, followed by failure to follow safety rules, drunk swimming, and isolation incidents.

Inland Water Risk Areas

The city of Busan manages four inland water risk areas: Daecheoncheon in Buk-gu, Jangsan Valley in Haeundae-gu, Jangansa Valley in Gijang-gun, and Yongsocheon Valley in Gijang-gun. Specific sections, such as Aegiso in Daecheoncheon and Yangun Falls in Jangsan Valley, are prohibited due to their depth and history of causing casualties.