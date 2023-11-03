Image: City of Busan
Emergency Meeting Held at Busan City Hall to Address Weather Concerns for Busan Fireworks Festival

By Haps Staff

A discussion took place at City Hall to strategize around the forecasted rainy weather and strong winds anticipated during the Busan Fireworks Festival.

The meeting, led by Busan City’s Citizen Safety Director, included the participation of various departments, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive safety management plan in light of the challenging weather conditions.

According to the forecast, the expected rainfall during the main event hours ranges from 10 to 20mm, with an average wind speed of 5m/s and wave heights of 0.5m to 1.5m.

In response, the authorities pledged to strengthen the emergency contact system, ensuring swift communication and coordination with relevant organizations through the disaster and safety communication network.

To safeguard the well-being of the attendees, the team announced measures to promote safety awareness, including guidance to wear raincoats rather than using umbrellas.

Additionally, a careful reassessment of safety protocols for marine and transportation facilities was conducted to ensure a comprehensive response plan, especially considering the possibility of rainfall.

Continuous monitoring of the weather conditions will guide ongoing adjustments to the event management strategy.

Busan City’s Citizen Safety Director, Kim Gyeong-deok, assured attendees that comprehensive safety measures were in place to enable everyone to enjoy the Busan Fireworks Festival safely. He also urged citizens to adhere to the viewing guide, particularly emphasizing the responsible disposal of garbage by bringing garbage bags for personal waste management.

City of Busan’s Main Viewing Guide for the Fireworks Festival

– Vehicle traffic is restricted, so please walk to the viewing venue.

– Please listen carefully to the guidance of the staff.

– In case of rain, umbrellas may block the view of other visitors, so please prepare a raincoat.

– After the event ends, please move slowly according to the instructions. If the subway station is crowded, please use the adjacent subway station.

– Please prepare a garbage bag and take your own garbage home with you.

