‘Emergency Vehicle Priority Signal System’ Pilot Program Gets the Green Light

The city of Busan will operate a pilot ‘Emergency Vehicle Priority Signal System’  to assure the optimal time frame needed to transport emergency patients.

The pilot system is for the area around the Pusan National University Hospital’s Regional Trauma Center.

Traffic lights will automatically change to green as emergency vehicles drive through and nearby drivers will be notified.

On-site tests between the 8th and 11th show that the system reduced transportation time by up to 65 percent and emergency vehicle speed could increase by up to 192 percent.

 

