NewsBusan News

Employee Arrested For Suspected Bribery at Vietnam Consulate

BeFM News

An employee at the Vietnamese consulate has been arrested by the police suspected of bribery by illegally issuing visas to a local.

The Busan Police Agency’s International Criminal Unit announced that it has detained and sent an employee of the Vietnamese Consul office dispatched to the Ministry of Justice and others in August on charges of bribery and other charges under the Specific Crimes Aggregated Act.

The employee is accused of illegally issuing a visa to a local person who wants to enter Korea through a visa broker.

The employee was working at the Vietnamese consulate at the time since last year.

According to the police, the employee had received bribes worth 130 million won in exchange for issuing a visa.

The said suspect is also suspected of leaking the official document of cooperation sent by the police for the investigation to the broker.

The police said last year that they obtained relevant information and initiated a full-scale investigation and arrested the two.

A total of three people, including the Vietnamese who entered the country illegally, have been detained.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Dadaepo Beach Steps Up Safety Measures After Two Middle Schoolers Drowned This Week

BeFM News -
The safety management of Dadaepo Beach in Busan will be enforced at all times following an incident that drowned two middle school students.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Haps Staff -
Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.
Read more
Busan News

Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Haps Staff -
Two people have been arrested in Suyeong-gu for using their drone to take videos of people's private lives inside of high-rise apartments.
Read more
Busan News

Search for Missing Middle Schooler in Dadaepo Turns Up Empty

BeFM News -
The missing middle school student off of Dadaepo beach remains MIA despite rescue authorities conducting rescue search for almost two days.
Read more
Busan News

Major Crimes, Accidents Decrease in Busan This Chuseok Holiday

BeFM News -
Five major crimes and traffic accidents, including robbery in the Busan area for this year's Chuseok holiday, were much less than last year as fewer people moved around due to the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Read more
Busan News

High Risk Facilities Ban Extended Until October 11th

Haps Staff -
The ban on high-risk facilities set to expire at midnight today has been extended by one week.
Read more

The Latest

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Marine City

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
In our third installment, we talked to American Shannon Theut about the ins and outs of life in Marine City.
Read more

Employee Arrested For Suspected Bribery at Vietnam Consulate

Busan News BeFM News -
An employee at the Vietnamese consulate has been arrested by the police suspected of bribery by illegally issuing visas to a local.
Read more

Dadaepo Beach Steps Up Safety Measures After Two Middle Schoolers Drowned This Week

Busan News BeFM News -
The safety management of Dadaepo Beach in Busan will be enforced at all times following an incident that drowned two middle school students.
Read more

2020/21 KT Sonic Boom Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the schedule for the KT Sonic Boom for the 2020-21 season. Red "H" denotes home games.
Read more

Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Busan News Haps Staff -
Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.
Read more

Pink Muhly Grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Removed Yesterday

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The pink muhly grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park was removed yesterday by officials from the Nakdong River Management Headquarters.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
72 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
20 °

Dine & Drink

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Enjoy a Healthy Salad Buffet at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Lounge at Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is hosting a salad buffet promotion at its first floor dining room.
Read more

Travel