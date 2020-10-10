Employee Arrested For Suspected Bribery at Vietnam Consulate

An employee at the Vietnamese consulate has been arrested by the police suspected of bribery by illegally issuing visas to a local.

The Busan Police Agency’s International Criminal Unit announced that it has detained and sent an employee of the Vietnamese Consul office dispatched to the Ministry of Justice and others in August on charges of bribery and other charges under the Specific Crimes Aggregated Act.

The employee is accused of illegally issuing a visa to a local person who wants to enter Korea through a visa broker.

The employee was working at the Vietnamese consulate at the time since last year.

According to the police, the employee had received bribes worth 130 million won in exchange for issuing a visa.

The said suspect is also suspected of leaking the official document of cooperation sent by the police for the investigation to the broker.

The police said last year that they obtained relevant information and initiated a full-scale investigation and arrested the two.

A total of three people, including the Vietnamese who entered the country illegally, have been detained.