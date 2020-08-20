Encountering Busan, The Wartime Capital

Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition.
Event Information
Period: August 19 – November 29, 2020
Venue: Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall
Opening Hours: 9 am – 6 pm (Closed on Mondays)
Free admission
Website: museum.busan.go.kr/monument/index
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the exhibition requires an online reservation.
Online reservations are available here (Korean only)
Notice
Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings)
Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.
Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.
The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.