End of an Era: Wolfhound to Close After 14 Years

After nearly 14 years of serving as a popular gathering spot in Haeundae, Wolfhound Bar is set to close its doors for the final time.

The popular establishment, which has been a favorite among locals and expats alike, will host its Grand Closing Party tomorrow.

Wolfhound Bar first opened its doors in December 2010 and become a staple in the Haeundae nightlife scene, known for its welcoming atmosphere, diverse crowd, and lively events.

Over the years, Wolfhound has hosted countless celebrations and themed nights, making it a cornerstone of the Busan nightlife community.

