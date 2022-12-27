End-of-Year Brings Big Changes to Gorilla’s Flagship Gwangan Branch

Gorilla Brewing Company has announced big changes to its operations as they head into 2023.

First, their operation hours will be changed and are now open till midnight every day. Also, on Saturday and Sunday, they are now open at 3 p.m..

They are also working on new beers and a new food menu. This means that some items may already be sold out or will be sold out soon. Please note that due to the change in opening hours, they have suspended their brunch menu and yoga for the time being.

The Gorilla Running Club, however, is still up and running.