Quarantine authorities in South Korea have opened up new English and Chinese websites for foreigners in the country to better understand the country’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

The homepages give foreigners the latest updates on COVID-19, quarantine information, and patient treatment.

You can check out the websites in English and Chinese.

The daily briefings from the government will also now have simultaneous English interpretation, for their 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. press conferences.