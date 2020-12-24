Enhanced Quarantine Measures During Year-end Holiday Season

Enhancement of Quarantine Measures during Year-end Holiday Season

(December 24, 2020, 00:00 – January 3, 2021, 24:00)

Busan Metropolitan City updated its additional enhanced quarantine measures for the upcoming year-end holiday season. The special enhanced quarantine measures during the year-end holiday season announced by the central government will apply nationwide.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2.5 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Tuesday, December 15 until Monday, December 28, 2020)

Enhancement of Quarantine Measures during Year-end holiday Season

(December 24, 2020, 00:00 – January 3, 2021, 24:00)

Religious facilities: Religious facilities must switch to contactless/online proceedings (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) with less than 20 participants, and are prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

A ban on five or more people from gathering at all restaurants

Reservations and entries of five or more people will be prohibited at all restaurants

Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between seats, suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

Concert halls: keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

Department stores·large supermakets: visitor temperature checks, ban on gathering of events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

Accommodations

– A ban on gatherings for year-end or New Year’s events, parties hosted at accommodation venues – hotels, party rooms and guesthouses.

– Hotels and guesthouses will be able to offer only half their rooms and are prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room.

Busan’s seven beaches and surrounding areas, including nearby parks and beach roads, will be closed from December 31, 2020, 12:00 until January 1, 2021, 9:00 to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunset and sunrise. Public parking lots around beaches will be closed as well.

Major trails and walking paths, including Hwangnyeongsan Mountain, Geumjeongsan Mountain and Igidae will be closed to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunrise.

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries: Take-out and delivery only from Dec. 31, 2020, 9:00 PM until Jan. 1, 2021, 9:00 AM

The operation of public transportation will be reduced 15 percent compared to weekday operations.

Winter sports facilities

Five ice rinks in Busan will be closed:

Busan Buk-gu Culture Ice Sports Center, Nam-gu ice rink, Centum ice rink, Dongnae ice rink, Nam-gu W Snow Park

Major Tourist Attractions and national parks: closed and visitor access restricted

35 tourist sites are closed and 22 sites have restricted visitor access