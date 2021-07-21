Enhanced Quarantine Measures Taken at Busan’s Beaches

The administrative order limiting gatherings at beaches in Busan has been enhanced as the social distancing level has been raised to Level 3 in the Busan area starting July 21, 2021.

The administration order includes prohibiting night drinking and eating with more than 1 person between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. at seven beaches, including Haeundae, Songjeong, Gwangalli, Songdo, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imnang, and imposes mandatory mask-wearing on beaches, nearby parks and beach roads 24-hours a day.

Groups of more than 5 gathered together is also prohibited.

Measures are in effect until:

Haeundae-gu (Haeundae beach, Songjeong beach) – Effective June 8 to August 31, 2021

Suyeong-gu (Gwangalli beach, Millak Waterside Park) – Effective June 18 to September 30, 2021

Seo-gu (Songdo beach) – Effective July 1 to August 31, 2021

Saha-gu (Dadaepo beach) – Effective July 1 to August 31, 2021

Gijang-gun (Ilgwang beach, Imnang beach) – Effective July 1 to August 31, 2021

The city has also said that if Busan rises to level 4, closing the beaches at night or entirely may be a possibility.