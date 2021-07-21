TravelLocal Destinations

Enhanced Quarantine Measures Taken at Busan’s Beaches

Haps Staff

The administrative order limiting gatherings at beaches in Busan has been enhanced as the social distancing level has been raised to Level 3 in the Busan area starting July 21, 2021.

The administration order includes prohibiting night drinking and eating with more than 1 person between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. at seven beaches, including Haeundae, Songjeong, Gwangalli, Songdo, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imnang, and imposes mandatory mask-wearing on beaches, nearby parks and beach roads 24-hours a day.

Groups of more than 5 gathered together is also prohibited.

Measures are in effect until:

Haeundae-gu (Haeundae beach, Songjeong beach) – Effective June 8 to August 31, 2021

Suyeong-gu (Gwangalli beach, Millak Waterside Park) – Effective June 18 to September 30, 2021

Seo-gu (Songdo beach) – Effective July 1 to August 31, 2021

Saha-gu (Dadaepo beach) – Effective July 1 to August 31, 2021

Gijang-gun (Ilgwang beach, Imnang beach) – Effective July 1 to August 31, 2021

The city has also said that if Busan rises to level 4, closing the beaches at night or entirely may be a possibility.

