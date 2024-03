Hotel Nongshim’s “The Lounge” is offering four spring delights featuring Korean wormwood.

The drinks include:

Korean Wormwood Shake: 15,000 won

Korean Wormwood Latte (cold): 13,000 won

Korean Wormwood Cream Latte: 15,000 won

Korean Wormwood Latte (hot): 12,000 won

Korean mugwort boasts a wealth of essential nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, and various minerals and is known to prevent and alleviate symptoms of the common cold.

The offer is valid until May 31.