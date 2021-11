McQueen’s at the Hilton Busan in Gijang is promoting visitors to enjoy a warm afternoon with sweet desserts and fragrant tea that exudes the end of the year atmosphere.

The offer includes an afternoon tea set + 2 cups of coffee or tea and desserts sure to make your mouth water.

The offer is valid until December 31, 2021, and runs daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.