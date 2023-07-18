Sports News

Enjoy a Free One-Hour Kayaking Experience in Suyeong-gu

By Haps Staff

Want to hit the waters this summer and get some free exercise?

Suyeong-gu has brought back their free kayaking experience through the end of August, letting you hit the waters of the Suyeong River.

Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. People are advised to bring a change of clothes, toiletries, and a towel.

You can find more information in Korean for a free kayaking experience or register on-site.

Online registration is recommended.

Kayaking Information

Suyeonggang River Free Kayaking

Location: Suyeonggang River area (in front of Suyeong Hyundai Apartment)

Period: Through August 31

Program: Dragon boat, kayak

