Enjoy a Free One-Hour Kayaking Experience in Suyeong-gu

Haps Staff

Want to hit the waters this summer and get some free exercise?

Suyeong-gu has brought back their free kayaking experience for the month of August, letting you hit the waters of the Suyeong River.

Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. People are advised to bring a change of clothes, toiletries, and a towel.

The one-hour free experience will be conducted in accordance with the quarantine rules such as temperature check, hand sanitization, and self-examination for experienced participants.

You can find more information in Korean for a free kayaking experience or register on-site.

Online registration is recommended.

Kayaking Information

Suyeonggang River Free Kayaking

Location: Suyeonggang River area (in front of Hyeopseong Renaissance Apartment)

Period: Through August 31

Program: Dragon boat, kayak

