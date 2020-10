A media facade will light up the front gate of Chokseokmun in Jinju, Gyeongnam province until the end of November.

A historical theme LED video will be played three times, for 10 minutes at 7:30, 8:00, and 8:30 on Friday’s and Saturday’s from the 16th.

10 historical-themed videos will be screened.

Jinju was selected for the 2020 Gyeongnam Regional Specialized Content Support Project which is using the funds to produce the new regional tourist attraction.