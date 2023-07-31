Image: Sacheon City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Enjoy a Performance in Sacheon This Summer Vacation

By Haps Staff

The “2023 Saturday Permanent Stage Proposal,” a well-known summer performance in Sacheon City, commenced at Samcheonpo Bridge Park on the 29th of July.

The event featured remarkable performances by renowned musicians, including luxury ballads from ‘Tei’ and ‘Casey,’ as well as singer Moon Su-hwa.

The night sky was illuminated with the mesmerizing “Sacheon Drone Light Show,” created in collaboration with the Sacheon Aerospace Administration, showcasing captivating images of Samcheonpo Bridge, Sacheon Sea Cable Car, and Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s historic battle in the Sacheon Sea, using 400 synchronized drones.

The event, which has been a part of Sacheon’s cultural scene since 2015, aims to become a prominent tourism attraction, promoting the rich culture and distinct style of the region beyond mere performances.

Future highlights include the “Sacheon Rock Festival” featuring ‘No Brain’ and ‘Monday Kids’ on August 12th, “Summer Night” with Park Mi-kyung on August 19th, and “Rising Star” on August 26th, followed by another “Rising Star” performance on October 21st, starring Cho Myung-seop and Kim Da-hyun.

The “2023 Saturday Permanent Stage Proposal” promises not only high-quality performances spanning various genres but also a vibrant cultural market, offering delectable food, art experiences, and locally produced specialties for visitors to enjoy.

The cultural market opens at 4:30 pm, and the performances kick off at 7 pm, providing a perfect setting for a memorable summer evening in Sacheon.

