Damoim at the Ananti in Gijang has an array of health-conscious dishes crafted from the freshest seasonal ingredients promotion through June 30th.

They are offering a special featuring spring green tempura with Palbotang packed with healthful ingredients, steamed soft-boiled pork, and cold chogye vegetables.

Damoim is open from noon to 2:30 p.m. daily and dinner on weekdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.