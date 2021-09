Enjoy a ‘Savory Afternoon Tea’ at McQueen’s

McQueen’s Lounge presents a colorful ‘Savory Afternoon Tea’ to welcome fall.

Enjoy a charming blend of sweet desserts and savory snacks made with seasonal fruits.

Operating Period: Through October 31, 2021 | Daily 14:00 – 17:00

Price:

– Afternoon Tea Set

Afternoon Tea Set and 2 cups of coffee or tea | KRW 65,000

– Sparkling Wine Package

2019 DE FAVERI, PROSECCO SUPERIORE, VENETO,ITALY

Afternoon Tea Set and 2 Glasses of Sparkling Wine | KRW 95,000

Afternoon Tea Set and 1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine | KRW 120,000