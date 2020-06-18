Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli’s Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: “The Pulled Pork 3-Way”.

On the menu:

1. East Coast BBQ Slider

– pulled pork, coleslaw, Carolina bbq sauce

2. Texas Slider

– pulled pork, pickles, Texas BBQ sauce

3. Korean Slider

– pulled pork, charred kimchi, Korean style bbq sauce

Served with Texas Smokehouse Beans

– ranch beans, jalapeño, cilantro, brown sugar, bacon, smoked to perfection

Their collaboration brew “Veterans IPA” will also be on tap for just 4,000 won all night.

The event takes place this Saturday from 6 p.m.