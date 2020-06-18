Image: Facebook/Gorilla Brewing Company
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Haps Staff

The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli’s Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: “The Pulled Pork 3-Way”.

On the menu:

1. East Coast BBQ Slider
– pulled pork, coleslaw, Carolina bbq sauce

2. Texas Slider
– pulled pork, pickles, Texas BBQ sauce

3. Korean Slider
– pulled pork, charred kimchi, Korean style bbq sauce

Served with Texas Smokehouse Beans
– ranch beans, jalapeño, cilantro, brown sugar, bacon, smoked to perfection

Their collaboration brew “Veterans IPA” will also be on tap for just 4,000 won all night.

The event takes place this Saturday from 6 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Haps Staff -
On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang's White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft. 
Read more
Dine & Drink

Paris Baguette Looks to Make Inroads in Canada

Haps Staff -
SPC is looking to Canada for its latest expansion, as bakery chain Paris Baguette hopes to add the North American country to its expanding portfolio.
Read more
Dine & Drink

27th Busan International Food Expo Begins Tomorrow at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 17 to June 20 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Coffee Show Hits BEXCO This Week

Haps Staff -
The Busan Coffee Show returns for its 10th installment this week at BEXCO. 
Read more
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Introduces the Triple Cheeseburger

Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced its newest offering -- the triple cheeseburger.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Centum Beer Festival Moved Back to August

Haps Staff -
This year's Centum Beer Festival has been postponed until August.
Read more

The Latest

2020년대 마지막 부분일식, 금련산에서 관측하자!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 금련산청소년수련원이 오는 21일 진행되는 부분일식 천문현상을 수련원에서 가족들과 함께 맞이할 수 있도록 오후 2시부터 6시까지 ‘2020년 부분일식 관측행사’를 운영한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

6-Star Lotte Signiel Opens in Haeundae

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The long-awaited Lotte Signiel hotel has finally opened its doors in LCT Tower in Haeundae.
Read more

Liquid Arts Writing Workshop This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Writing Workshop returns again for its third meetup of 2020 on Zoom. 
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Man Indicted For Breaking Quarantine Regulations Six Times

Busan News BeFM News -
A man in his twenties under quarantine who had wandered around six times without permission has been handed over for hearing.
Read more
Busan
light rain
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
5.1kmh
90 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang's White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft. 
Read more

Paris Baguette Looks to Make Inroads in Canada

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC is looking to Canada for its latest expansion, as bakery chain Paris Baguette hopes to add the North American country to its expanding portfolio.
Read more

27th Busan International Food Expo Begins Tomorrow at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 17 to June 20 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea