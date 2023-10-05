Enjoy a Special Lunch in Autumn at Lotte Hotel

Indulge in a leisurely experience, complete with a delectable lunch, while gazing upon the recently refurbished outdoor swimming pool at Lotte Hotel Busan’s Pool Café and Bar.

Event Period: September 18, 2023 – November 30, 2023

Event Details:

Promotion Operating Hours: Available exclusively during weekday lunch hours, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Promotion Package and Price: For just KRW 60,000, savor a sumptuous meal comprising grilled tenderloin, button mushroom soup, burrata cheese salad, and your choice of coffee or tea.