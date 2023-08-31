Image: Temple Stay Korea
Enjoy a Special Temple Stay at One of 10 Locations Around South Korea

By Haps Staff

The Korean Buddhist Cultural Foundation will hold a ‘Temple Stay Program for Foreigners’ to introduce Korean traditional culture to foreigners staying in Korea through September 30 at 10 different locations around the country.

Temple stay programs take place all across the nation, designed to combine the beauty of the Korean countryside with the rich history and culture of Korea and Korean Buddhism.

There are many different experiences to be had at a temple stay, but most include a temple tour, tea time with Sunim (a Korean Buddhist monk), and a taste of temple culture.

The program is available for the first 1,000 foreigners who apply and are conducted in English.

For more information and reservations, you can click here.

