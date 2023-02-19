Image: Ananti Hilton Hotel
Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Haps Staff

Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, the newly renovated McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet “Crazy in Pink”.

Crazy in Pink has become one of the most representative dessert buffets in Busan. It has a lot of pink flowers and a romantic atmosphere.

Enjoy strawberry macaroons, sweet strawberry panacotta, an eye-catching strawberry chocolate fountain and a fresh strawberry pyramid with colorful desserts.

The event runs every Saturday and Sunday until March 26.

Price:

69,000 won (including 1 cup of special strawberry drink)
57,000 won (including 1 cup of coffee or tea)

The above price is the tax-included price.

Children aged 49 months to 12 years are subject to adult rates.

Menu:

Signature Menu: 2 types of strawberry cake
Cookie & Candy: Strawberry macaron, strawberry lollipop
Small Dessert: Strawberry jelly panna cotta, strawberry tart
Bread: Strawberry cupcake, strawberry cookie
Live Station: Crople, strawberry pancake
Hot Dishes: Tteokbokki, spicy chicken fried rice
In addition, you can find more strawberry desserts.

