Image: Hilton Hotel
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Haps Staff

Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet “Crazy in Pink”.

Crazy in Pink has become one of the most representative dessert buffets in Busan. It has a lot of pink flowers and a romantic atmosphere.

Enjoy strawberry macaroons, sweet strawberry panacotta, an eye-catching strawberry chocolate fountain and a fresh strawberry pyramid with colorful desserts.

The event runs every Saturday and Sunday until April 12, 2020.

Time:

First service: 12 pm to 2 pm
Second service: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Price:

Adults: Dessert Buffet & Coffee or Tea: 48,000 won
Dessert Buffet & Special Strawberry Drink 1 cup: 58,000 won

The above price is the tax-included price.

Children aged 49 months to 12 years are subject to adult rates.

Menu: Sweet strawberry chocolate fountain, fresh strawberry pyramid, sweet strawberry macaroon, sweet cool strawberry pannacotta, soft strawberry shoe, strawberry tiramisu, strawberry pizza with salad, strawberry ice cream




