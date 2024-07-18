Enjoy a Summer Night at Donguibogam Village with Madanggeuk Performances

Sancheong-gun will host a series of permanent night performances at Donguibogam Village, one of its premier tourist attractions.

On July 19th to 20th and August 2nd to 3rd, the Keundeul Theater Company will present the madanggeuk Nammyeong.

These performances are specially arranged for the summer vacation season, offering unique and exciting attractions for vacationers. Traditionally held at 2 p.m., the performances will now begin at 7 p.m., adding to the allure of summer nights with the vibrant and engaging madanggeuk.

Nammyeong centers around the Joseon Dynasty scholar Nammyeong Josik, who emphasized social justice and integrity through his teachings, which resonate even today. The performance vividly portrays his spirit using the imagination, humor, and satire that madanggeuk is known for.

Admission to the performances is free, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information you can visit their website at onekoreaart.or.kr.

Since 2017, Sancheong-gun has been offering these permanent madanggeuk performances as a special feature of Donguibogam Village.

They have been well-received for showcasing stories that the whole family can enjoy, as well as highlighting local figures, history, and culture of the Sancheong region.