Dorim, Lotte Hotel’s 43rd-floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special course dinner through March 14th.

The lunch special which takes place from noon to 3 p.m. includes Peking Duck with a variety of seafood and vegetable accompaniments and dessert as well as a glass of wine with the choice of Wolf Blas Villara Chardonnay (White) Peter Lehmann Clancy’s (Red) or

Peter Lehmann Bond Shiraz (Red).

The course lunch costs 130,000 won.