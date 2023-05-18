Image: Ananti Hilton
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Sweet Afternoon With Cool Shaved Ice

Haps Staff

The signature ‘Mango Bingsu’ and the classic ‘Bean Bingsu’ have returned at McQueen’s Lounge at the Ananti Hilton in Gijang in time for the summer season.

The offer is available daily from noon through 8 p.m.

Red bean shaved ice is available for 45,000 won while the mango shaved ice bingsu is 65,000 won.

You can add Conti (sweet red bean paste, injeolmi, nuts, mango sauce) for 3,000 won or
ice cream for 5,000 won.

The Classic Red Bean Bingsu is available from now through August 31 while the Tropical Mango Bingsu is available from June 1 through August 31.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
94 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 