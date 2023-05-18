Enjoy a Sweet Afternoon With Cool Shaved Ice

The signature ‘Mango Bingsu’ and the classic ‘Bean Bingsu’ have returned at McQueen’s Lounge at the Ananti Hilton in Gijang in time for the summer season.

The offer is available daily from noon through 8 p.m.

Red bean shaved ice is available for 45,000 won while the mango shaved ice bingsu is 65,000 won.

You can add Conti (sweet red bean paste, injeolmi, nuts, mango sauce) for 3,000 won or

ice cream for 5,000 won.

The Classic Red Bean Bingsu is available from now through August 31 while the Tropical Mango Bingsu is available from June 1 through August 31.