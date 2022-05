Cool down and refresh your body with the new tropical afternoon tea at McQueen’s Lounge located at the Ananti Hilton.

Enjoy a leisurely and happy afternoon with the sweet and refreshing ‘Apple Mango Afternoon Tea’ set.

The offer is valid until July 31, 2022 from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. daily.

It costs 65,000 won for two people.