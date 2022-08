McDonald’s Korea has re-introduced a new locally-inspired Changnyeong Garlic Burger, featuring the tastes of South Gyeongsang Province.

The new burger features 100% domestic garlic as well as a garlic aioli sauce on two burger patties, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

The burger has limited sales from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and prices may vary between ordering in-store and on the app.