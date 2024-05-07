Enjoy a Variety of Programs at This Year’s Hadong Wild Tea Festival

The ’27th Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival’, is scheduled to run for 5 days from May 11th to 15th.

The festival, themed “Byulcheon Jiha-dong, colored by the fragrance of a thousand years of tea,” will feature an array of engaging programs, totaling 50 in number, including 16 standout attractions designed to offer participants a truly unique experience.

Here are a few programs to look out for:

Savor the Aroma of Millennia-old Tea — Attendees can immerse themselves in the scent of ancient tea through various programs such as ‘Tea, the Story of the Beginning,’ ‘Tea Stories by Region’ led by tea masters, and ‘Walking the Millennium Multi-Fragrance Road.’ Additionally, the festival will host the ‘Korea’s Best Beautiful Tea Place Contest’ to provide participants with special experiences.

Delight in Personalized Experiences — This year’s festival introduces new activities like ‘Ha-meong-cha-meong, spacing contest’ and meditation sessions alongside ‘Tea Talk’ and ‘Tea Cup’ with artist Kim Yong-jae. Music and conversations related to tea culture will enrich the atmosphere through events like ‘Soc Busking’ and ‘Chabuk Chabuk Book Talk.’

Discover the Charms of Byeolcheonji Hadong — Explore the diverse facets of Hadong through exhibitions showcasing local goods, hot spots, and culinary delights. The ‘Compact Attractive City Hadong Promotion Center’ will unveil Hadong’s future urban vision.

Embracing Tradition while Pioneering the Future — The festival aims to pass down tea culture to the next generation through initiatives like tea classes for the 2030 generation and the ‘Infiltrate Hadong’ mobile stamp tour. Additionally, the inaugural ‘Chaoreum’ exhibition will feature works by young local artists, offering insights into both tea culture and emerging artistic trends.

All festival programs can be reserved in advance via the Hadong County website (hadong.go.kr), with reservations recommended due to anticipated high attendance.