Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first “Vegan Buffet” this Saturday.

Details of the event include:

Starters

Samosa

Varieties of Beans salad

Curries

Aloo Gobhi (Potato Cauliflower)

Corn Mushroom Spinach Curry

Naan

Plain, Garlic, Butter (Vegan)

Rice

Raisin Almond Rice

Everything is limited and costs 15,000 won per person and a 10% VAT is not included.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 11:30 AM ~ 8:00 PM or until supplies last

Place: Bollywood Busan, Gwangan Beach

For Reservations: Facebook message or 051.987.9673

Reservations are not a must, but highly recommended.