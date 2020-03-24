Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Haps Staff

Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first “Vegan Buffet” this Saturday.

Details of the event include:

Starters

Samosa
Varieties of Beans salad

Curries

Aloo Gobhi (Potato Cauliflower)
Corn Mushroom Spinach Curry

Naan

Plain, Garlic, Butter (Vegan)

Rice

Raisin Almond Rice

Everything is limited and costs 15,000 won per person and a 10% VAT is not included.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 11:30 AM ~ 8:00 PM or until supplies last
Place: Bollywood Busan, Gwangan Beach
For Reservations: Facebook message or 051.987.9673

Reservations are not a must, but highly recommended.

Haps Staff
Travel

