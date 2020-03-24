Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first “Vegan Buffet” this Saturday.
Details of the event include:
Starters
Samosa
Varieties of Beans salad
Curries
Aloo Gobhi (Potato Cauliflower)
Corn Mushroom Spinach Curry
Naan
Plain, Garlic, Butter (Vegan)
Rice
Raisin Almond Rice
Everything is limited and costs 15,000 won per person and a 10% VAT is not included.
Event Information
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 11:30 AM ~ 8:00 PM or until supplies last
Place: Bollywood Busan, Gwangan Beach
For Reservations: Facebook message or 051.987.9673
Reservations are not a must, but highly recommended.