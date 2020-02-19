Enjoy a Vegan Buffet this Saturday at Bollywood

Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first “Vegan Buffet” this Saturday.

Details of the event include:

Starters

– Samosa

– Sauteed Veggies with herbs & spices

Curries

– Chana Masala

– Mix Vegetables

Naan

– Plain, Garlic, Butter (Vegan)

Rice

– Raisin Almond Rice

Price: 15,000 KRW per person

Details:

Date: Saturday, 22nd February, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM (Until supplies last)

Place: Bollywoodbusan, Gwangan Beach

For Reservations: Facebook message or 051.987.9673