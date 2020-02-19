Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Vegan Buffet this Saturday at Bollywood

Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first “Vegan Buffet” this Saturday.

Details of the event include:

Starters
– Samosa
– Sauteed Veggies with herbs & spices

Curries
– Chana Masala
– Mix Vegetables

Naan
– Plain, Garlic, Butter (Vegan)

Rice
– Raisin Almond Rice

Price: 15,000 KRW per person

Details:

Date: Saturday, 22nd February, 2020
Time: 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM (Until supplies last)
Place: Bollywoodbusan, Gwangan Beach
For Reservations: Facebook message or 051.987.9673

