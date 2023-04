Experience Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar’s Afternoon Tea with brunch-like snacks with Ronnefeldt.

You can enjoy a 3-tier flower tray, a special buffet, and a choice of black tea or coffee while enjoying a lovely view.

The set costs 69,000 won based on one person, and orders should be made for 2 or more people.

Last year, it was a no-kids zone, but they have changed it this year to elementary school students or older must be accompanied by parents and will be charged 43,000 won.