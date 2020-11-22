Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.

Customers can choose from two sets:

Afternoon Romantic — 50,000 KRW

Cranberry, Plain Scone, 9 Pastries, Mini Hamburger, Salmon Bagel, Mini Club Sandwich, Coffee or Tea

Sweet Whisper — 55,000 KRW

Cranberry, Plain Scone, 9 Pastries, Mini Hamburger, Salmon bagel, mini club sandwich, coffee or tea, special seasonal dessert

The event lasts until December 31, 2020.