Enjoy Baked Daetong-bap, A Specialty Dish in Hadong

Daetong-bap, a specialty dish of rice in a bamboo stalk, has been popular for years around Damyang in Jeollanam-do which is home to the most bamboo shoots in the country.

However, a new twist on the dish in Hadong, Gyeongnam province brings a baked version of the dish which enhances the fragrance and aroma.

Seongnam, a local restaurant in Cheonghak-gol, developed the dish by grilling the stalks, instead of the traditional way where they boil them to make the unique dish a local specialty.

Side dishes include kimchi, and a variety of herbs to make the dish not only healthy, but visually enticing.

Orders of the dish cost 12,000 won and must be made by reservation.

The restaurant also won first place for their cabbage kimchi at last year’s Kimchi Poomsae awards.