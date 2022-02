For those looking for something a little more upscale, enjoy Bubbly Sunday at the Ananti Hilton Busan.

They offer a buffet menu for kids, including homemade pancakes and waffles, homemade bear jelly, and a chocolate fountain.

The offer takes place every Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. and costs 105,000 won for adults and 52,500 won for children.