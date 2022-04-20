Enjoy Cycling Along the Nakdong River on the Green Forest Road in Changwon Special City

Changwon Special City is operating a free rental office for bicycles along the Nakdong River at 14-16 Hacheon-ri, Buk-myeon.

As of April 19th, 2,800 users visited the green forest road along the Nakdong River as a space for leisure activities for families and couples.

The free bicycle rental office operated by the Changwon City Bicycle Riding Practice Council is available for rental from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily for 7 months from January 1st to October 31st

150 bicycles (120 units for one person, 30 units for two persons) are provided for rent.

Opened in 2013 and operated for 10 years, the ‘Nakdong River Bike Rental Center’ is known as a leisure activity spot, and many citizens and bicycle enthusiasts from the cities and counties around Changwon Special City are visiting again this year.

At the free bicycle rental office, anyone can freely use a bicycle for up to two hours on weekdays and one hour on weekends by presenting their ID card.