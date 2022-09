Da Moim, the all-day dining restaurant at the Busan Ananto Hilton Hotel, is offering Mediterranean cuisine full of delicious options and features fresh seafood.

The options come as part of its popular buffet.

Dining Information

Operating Period: Through October 31, 2022

Operating Hours: Lunch (Daily) 12:00 – 14:30 | Evening (weekdays) 18:00 – 21:00 | Dinner (weekends) 18:00 – 21:30

Additionally, every Sunday lunch is ‘Bubbly Sunday’.