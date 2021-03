Enjoy a pleasant dining experience with lightly grilled giant ribs with soft meat and fragrant spring greens this month that captivate your tastebuds at Da MOIM, the Ananti Hilton’s flagship restaurant.

The promotion period lasts from March 3, 2021-March 31, 2021 during lunch (everyday) 12:00-15:00 and dinner (Sun-Thu) 18:00-21:30, Dinner (Fri) 18:00-22:00, Dinner (Sat) 17:30-22:00.

Prices for the meals were not announced.

Reservations and inquiries can be made at 051-509-1361, 1362.