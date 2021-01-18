Dine & Drink

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Haps Staff

Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Haps Staff
