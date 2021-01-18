Dine & Drink Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night Haps Staff January 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m. Click for more information on Gavi. Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Dine & Drink Cafes Reopen for Seated Customers From Today Haps Staff - January 18, 2021 Cafes may now allow customers to eat and drink at their establishments until 9 pm from today. Read more Dine & Drink Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge” Haps Staff - January 15, 2021 Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge". Read more Dine & Drink Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake Haps Staff - January 14, 2021 The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report. Read more Dine & Drink Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae Haps Staff - January 13, 2021 Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area. Read more Dine & Drink Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu Yoona Kang - January 12, 2021 Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood. Read more Dine & Drink Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s Haps Staff - January 11, 2021 Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton. Read more The Latest Netflix to Release More Korean Webtoon Series in 2021 Movies & TV Haps Staff - January 19, 2021 Fresh off the rising popularity of Korean webtoons "Sweet Home" and "The Uncanny Counter", Netflix is set to release several new movie adaptations of the popular dramas. Read more Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 19, 2021 Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m. Read more Busan Cinema Center Announces 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Plans Arts & Culture Haps Staff - January 19, 2021 The Busan Cinema Center has announced its programs for its 10-year anniversary this year. Read more City of Busan to Reorganize its Investment Support System Busan News BeFM News - January 19, 2021 Busan City Office announced that it will completely reorganize its investment support system to attract domestic and foreign companies to invest here. Read more Air Busan to Add New Domestic Routes for Lunar New Year Holidays Travel Haps Staff - January 19, 2021 Air Busan announced that it will deploy 48 temporary aircraft to all domestic routes during the Lunar New Year holiday. Read more International Destinations: 2021 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan International Destinations Haps Staff - January 18, 2021 The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2021. Read more Busan clear sky enter location 0 ° C 0 ° 0 ° 29 % 3.6kmh 0 % Mon -1 ° Tue 3 ° Wed 7 ° Thu 9 ° Fri 12 ° Dine & Drink Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 19, 2021 Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m. Read more Cafes Reopen for Seated Customers From Today Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 18, 2021 Cafes may now allow customers to eat and drink at their establishments until 9 pm from today. Read more Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge” Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 15, 2021 Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge". Read more Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake Dine & Drink Haps Staff - January 14, 2021 The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report. Read more Travel Travel Air Busan to Add New Domestic Routes for Lunar New Year Holidays Haps Staff - January 19, 2021 International Destinations International Destinations: 2021 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan Haps Staff - January 18, 2021 Local Destinations Busan Tower Closed as Operator Pulls Out of Their Contract Haps Staff - January 16, 2021 Travel City to Promote “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan” Haps Staff - January 15, 2021