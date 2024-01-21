Enjoy Local Specialty Products This Week at BEXCO

The 2024 Lunar New Year’s Exceptional Small Business and Agricultural Specialty Product Gift Fair will take place from this Friday, January 26 to Tuesday, January 30.

Explore a diverse range of national agricultural specialties, health functional foods, bathroom essentials, kitchenware, home living products, and exercise equipment, all in one convenient location.

Discover innovative small and medium-sized business ideas, including quality items like beds and sofas.

The event takes place at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 2B from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.