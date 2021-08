Mugunghwa, Lotte Hotel Seomyeon’s 43rd-floor signature Korean restaurant, is offering two special dishes for lunch and dinner.

Enjoy the taste of Korean beef and cold noodles cooked exquisitely by their talented in-house chefs.

Details include:

Hanwoo Naengmyeon Bansang (Lunch) 55,000 Won

Hanwoo Naengmyeon Bansang (Dinner) 73,000 Won

The offer expires on August 31.