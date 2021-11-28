Enjoy New Performances on the Busan City Night Bus Tour

Busan City Night Tour buses will offer a new tour performance option for visiting tourists and Busan citizens.

Tours are combined with tourism performances on the existing night view tour that runs on December 3rd, 4th, and 11th.

The tours will stop in Gwangalli Beach, the bus stop for the Busan City Tour Red Line, and the city and at two stops on the Green Line, at Songdo Beach.

At Gwangalli Beach, you can watch a sand art performance that tells the story of Busan tourism with Gwangalli as the background.

At Songdo Beach, an electronic string group of four will hold classical electronic string performances for 20 minutes each.

To watch the night performance of this Busan City Tour, visit the Busan City Tour website

where you can pre-book the Busan City Tour night view tour on the desired date.

Currently, the city runs the Red Line (Busan Station-Gwangalli-Haeundae) and Green Line (Busan Station-Taejongdae-Oryukdo-Songdo) every Wednesday to Sunday.