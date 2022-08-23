Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches This Fall

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” once again this fall at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens.

Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga will be held at six beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from September 3 to October 30, 2022.

Event Information

Ocean Healing Program

Program: Nordic walking, pilates, singing bowl & yoga

Period: September to October 2022, every Saturday and Sunday

Venue: Songjeong, Haeundae, Gwangalli, Imrang, Songdo, and Dadaepo Beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park, and Yeongdo Amir Park

Number of participants: Nordic walking (15 persons per session) pilates, singing bowl & yoga (10 persons per session)

Cost:

Nordic walking / Cost: 10,000 won per person

Pilates, singing bowl & yoga/ Cost: 20,000 won per person

Online registration (Korean)