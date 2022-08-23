LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches This Fall

Haps Staff

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” once again this fall at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens.

Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga will be held at six beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from September 3 to October 30, 2022.

Event Information

Ocean Healing Program

Program: Nordic walking, pilates, singing bowl & yoga

Period: September to October 2022, every Saturday and Sunday

Venue: Songjeong, Haeundae, Gwangalli, Imrang, Songdo, and Dadaepo Beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park, and Yeongdo Amir Park

Number of participants: Nordic walking (15 persons per session) pilates, singing bowl & yoga (10 persons per session)

Cost:

Nordic walking / Cost: 10,000 won per person

Pilates, singing bowl & yoga/ Cost: 20,000 won per person

Online registration (Korean)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
heavy intensity rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
94 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 