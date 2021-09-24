Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches This Fall

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” once again this fall at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens.
Two programs are offered — Beach Nordic Walking for 10,000 won and Sunset Beach Pilates for 20,000 won — at alternating beaches.
Online registration is required, however both sites are only in Korean.
Registration site 1 – Coco Island
Event Information
Ocean Healing Program at Busan’s Beaches
Period: Friday and Saturday, September to October 2021
Venues: Songjeong Beach, Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach
Program
Beach Nordic Walking
Period: Fri., Sat. Sep. to Oct., 2021
Program
Nordic Walking 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. / Cost: 10,000 won per person
September 25 Songjeong Beach
October 1 Haeundae Beach
October 2 Haeundae Beach
October 8 Dadaepo Beach
October 9 Dadaepo Beach
October 15 Gwangalli Beach
October 16 Gwangalli Beach
October 22 Songjeong Beach
October 23 Songjeong Beach
October 29 Gwangalli Beach
October 30 Gwangalli Beach
Sunset Beach Pilates
Pilates September (5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.), October (4:30 p.m. – ) / Cost: 20,000 won per person
September 25 Songjeong Beach
October 1 Haeundae Beach
October 2 Haeundae Beach
October 8 Dadaepo Beach
October 9 Dadaepo Beach
October 15 Gwangalli Beach
October 16 Gwangalli Beach
October 22 Songjeong Beach
October 23 Songjeong Beach
October 29 Gwangalli Beach
October 30 Gwangalli Beach