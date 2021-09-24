Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches This Fall

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” once again this fall at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens.

Two programs are offered — Beach Nordic Walking for 10,000 won and Sunset Beach Pilates for 20,000 won — at alternating beaches.

Online registration is required, however both sites are only in Korean.

Registration site 1 – Coco Island

Registration Site 2 – Naver

Event Information

Ocean Healing Program at Busan’s Beaches

Period: Friday and Saturday, September to October 2021

Venues: Songjeong Beach, Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach

Program

Beach Nordic Walking

Period: Fri., Sat. Sep. to Oct., 2021

Program

Nordic Walking 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. / Cost: 10,000 won per person

September 25 Songjeong Beach

October 1 Haeundae Beach

October 2 Haeundae Beach

October 8 Dadaepo Beach

October 9 Dadaepo Beach

October 15 Gwangalli Beach

October 16 Gwangalli Beach

October 22 Songjeong Beach

October 23 Songjeong Beach

October 29 Gwangalli Beach

October 30 Gwangalli Beach

Sunset Beach Pilates

Pilates September (5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.), October (4:30 p.m. – ) / Cost: 20,000 won per person

September 25 Songjeong Beach

October 1 Haeundae Beach

October 2 Haeundae Beach

October 8 Dadaepo Beach

October 9 Dadaepo Beach

October 15 Gwangalli Beach

October 16 Gwangalli Beach

October 22 Songjeong Beach

October 23 Songjeong Beach

October 29 Gwangalli Beach

October 30 Gwangalli Beach