Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches

The city of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022.

Event Information

Ocean Healing Program

Program: Nordic walking, pilates, singing bowl & yoga

Period:

1st: March to June 2022, every Saturday and Sunday

2nd: September to October 2022, every Saturday and Sunday

Venue: Songjeong, Haeundae, Gwangalli, Imrang, Ilgwang, Songdo, and Dadaepo Beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park, and Yeongdo Amir Park

Number of participants: Nordic walking (15 persons per session) pilates, singing bowl & yoga (10 persons per session)

Cost:

Nordic walking / Cost: 10,000 won per person

Pilates, singing bowl & yoga/ Cost: 20,000 won per person

Online registration (Korean)