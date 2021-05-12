Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens.
Two programs are offered — Beach Nordic Walking for 10,000 won and Sunset Beach Pilates for 20,000 won — at alternating beaches.
Online registration is required, however both sites are only in Korean.
Registration site 1 – Coco Island
Event Information
Ocean Healing Program at Busan’s Beaches
Period: Friday and Saturday, May to June and Friday and Saturday, September to October 2021
Venues: Songjeong Beach, Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach
Program
Beach Nordic Walking 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. / Cost: 10,000 won per person
May 14 Songjeong Beach
May 22 Daedaepo Beach
May 28 Songjeong Beach
June 5 Daedaepo Beach
June 11 Haeundae Beach
June 19 Daedaepo Beach
June 25 Haeundae Beach
Sunset Beach Pilates 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. / Cost: 20,000 won per person
May 15 Gwangalli Beach
May 22 Daedaepo Beach
May 29 Gwangalli Beach
June 5 Daedaepo Beach
June 12 Gwangalli Beach
June 19 Daedaepo Beach
June 26 Gwangalli Beach