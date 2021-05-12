LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

Enjoy Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches

Haps Staff

The city of Busan is hosting “Ocean Healing Programs” at four of the city’s beaches to bring health and happiness to citizens.

Two programs are offered — Beach Nordic Walking for 10,000 won and Sunset Beach Pilates for 20,000 won — at alternating beaches.

Online registration is required, however both sites are only in Korean.

Registration site 1 – Coco Island

Registration Site 2 – Naver

Event Information

Ocean Healing Program at Busan’s Beaches

Period: Friday and Saturday, May to June and Friday and Saturday, September to October 2021

Venues: Songjeong Beach, Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach

Program

Beach Nordic Walking 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. / Cost: 10,000 won per person

May 14 Songjeong Beach

May 22 Daedaepo Beach

May 28 Songjeong Beach

June 5 Daedaepo Beach

June 11 Haeundae Beach

June 19 Daedaepo Beach

June 25 Haeundae Beach

Sunset Beach Pilates 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. / Cost: 20,000 won per person

May 15 Gwangalli Beach

May 22 Daedaepo Beach

May 29 Gwangalli Beach

June 5 Daedaepo Beach

June 12 Gwangalli Beach

June 19 Daedaepo Beach

June 26 Gwangalli Beach

 

