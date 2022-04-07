Korea Destinations: Enjoy Spring at Donguibogam Village in Sancheong-gun

Donguibogam Village in Sancheong-gun, the site of the 2023 Sancheong World Traditional Medicine and Anti-Aging Expo, is dyed with spring flowers.

Cherry blossoms with a pure white face amidst the deep green pine forest add to the scent of spring.

Donguibogamchon, built with the theme of oriental medicine as a hometown of traditional oriental medicine where the medicinal properties of Jirisan are widely known, is taking a leap forward as a world-class resort destination.

Built on a huge scale of 1.18 million square meters, it is full of experiences and things to enjoy with the theme of oriental medicine in various places such as herbal medicine theme parks and oriental medicine theme parks.

Since the first World Traditional Medicine Expo in 2013, Sancheong-gun has been striving to continuously expand content and install experience facilities.

It has a variety of sculptures and facilities related to oriental medicine, such as the Expo Theme Hall, Oriental Medicine Experience Center, Oriental Medicine & Herbal Theme Park, Sancheong Herb Hall, Oriental Recreational Forest, Heojun Pilgrimage Route, Herb Store, and the Golden Longevity Turtle.

There are wooden decks all over the pine forest, including Heojun’s pilgrimage route that allows you to tour the entire Donguibogam village, so anyone of any age or gender can walk comfortably and check out the anatomical cave and deer ranch.

The places where people walk the most are Pilbongsan Mountain, where the flags of Baekdudaegan gather in one place, and the Oriental Medicine Experience Center located at the foot of Mt. Wangsan.

There are three stones full of energy: ‘Gwigamseok’, ‘Seokgyeong’, and ‘Bokseokjeong’.

The gemstone is named because it resembles a tortoise, and it is said that all good things are written under the sky. Cheonbugyeong is engraved on the stone sutra, and it reflects the spirit of wishing for the prosperity of the country by illuminating the earth with energy from the eastern sun. Bokseokjeong means a vessel that holds good fortune, and it has the shape of an upside-down pot lid.

Donguijeon Hall, which is adjacent to the Oriental Traditional Chinese Medicine Experience Center, is modeled after Gyeongbokgung Palace and boasts a magnificent appearance.

Recently, Mureunggyo, a new landmark symbolizing Donguibogamchon, has been installed, adding to the fun.

Mureung Bridge is a suspension bridge where you can enjoy the scenery of Wangsan, Pilbong, and Donguibogam Village while walking over the Mureung Valley that flows southeast of Donguibogamchon.

In the distance, you can see the panoramic view of Sancheong including Ungseokbong, a county park, and Hwangmaesan, where royal azaleas and silver grass create a spectacular view. In spring, the area around Mureunggyo turns into a cherry blossom paradise.

Mureunggyo was designed with the motif of the shape of the gwigamseok, a symbol of the oriental medicine experience center. The total length is 211m, the width of the sidewalk is 1.8m, and the maximum height is 33m.

In addition, night scenery lighting has been installed, providing a unique attraction to tourists visiting Donguibogam Village after sunset. The night scenery lighting is operated from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM every day.

Mureung Bridge is expected to become a representative attraction of Donguibogamchon in connection with the cable car in Donguibogamchon, which is currently being installed.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Sancheong World Traditional Medicine Anti-aging Expo will be held under the theme of ‘The Promise of the Future, Traditional Medicine in the World’ for 35 days from September 15 to October 19, 2023 at Donguibogam Village in Sancheong and a part of the Oriental Medicine Cluster.

The Expo is co-hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Gyeongnam-do and Sancheong-gun.

65 programs of 10 types including exhibitions, events, and conventions will be held with the goal of strengthening the brand of ‘Sancheong Donguibogamchon’, a sacred place for traditional medicine, and revitalizing oriental anti-aging wellness tourism.