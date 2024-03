Indulge in the flavors of spring at Momoyama, the 43rd-floor Japanese restaurant located in the Lotte Hotel Busan in Seomyeon.

You can experience their exclusive spring special courses and savor the delightful aroma of flounder mugwort soup.

Event Details:

Spring Special Course: 195,000 won

Spring Flounder Mugwort Soup: 97,000 won

The event runs through April 30.