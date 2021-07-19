Image: Ananti Hilton Hotel
Enjoy Summer Truffles at McQueen’s

Haps Staff

McQueen’s bar at the Ananti Hilton Hotel offers a variety of dishes with truffles this summer adding a unique flavor and fresh texture.

The menu includes:

     – Truffle Burrata Cheese and Summer Salad
     – Hazelnut and Truffle Flavored Mushroom Soup
     – Summer Truffle Raw Noodle Tagliolini
     – Grilled Beef Sirloin Crostini and Truffle Pate
     – Oven Roasted Sea Bass and Potatoes Fondant, Truffle Butter Sauce
     – Mango Cheesecake, Watermelon Ice Cream, Truffle Chocolate

The offer is valid from noon to 8 p.m. through the end of August.

