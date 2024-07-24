Enjoy the 2024 Hwanggang Canoe Experience Class in Hapcheon

Hapcheon-gun is currently holding the ‘2024 Hwanggang Canoe Experience Class’ through August 15 at Hambyeokru in the Hwanggang area.

This event, featuring four sessions daily, operates with 10 canoes, each accommodating two people, and participation is free.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and includes water safety and basic paddling education, making it accessible to all.

The Hwanggang River, known for its wide, shallow waters and gentle currents, is particularly popular with families.

The canoe experience coincides with the Hapcheon Vacation Festival at Jeongyang Sports Park from August 2 to 6, offering visitors an enriched summer experience with a variety of activities and culinary delights.