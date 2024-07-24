Image: Hapcheon-gun
Sports NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Enjoy the 2024 Hwanggang Canoe Experience Class in Hapcheon

By Haps Staff

Hapcheon-gun is currently holding the ‘2024 Hwanggang Canoe Experience Class’ through August 15 at Hambyeokru in the Hwanggang area.

This event, featuring four sessions daily, operates with 10 canoes, each accommodating two people, and participation is free.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and includes water safety and basic paddling education, making it accessible to all.

The Hwanggang River, known for its wide, shallow waters and gentle currents, is particularly popular with families.

The canoe experience coincides with the Hapcheon Vacation Festival at Jeongyang Sports Park from August 2 to 6, offering visitors an enriched summer experience with a variety of activities and culinary delights.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Geumwon Mountain Forest Concert Celebrates its 16th Year

YouTube’s ‘Gyeongnam TV’ Breaks Record with ‘Something Special’ Series!

‘ON Sancheong Light Festival in Summer’ to be Held in Sancheong-gun

Gyeongnam Province Hosting Exciting Cultural and Artistic Events This July

Hoeyang Tourist Site in Hapcheon-gun to Undergo Renovations

Korea Destinations: Experience the Magic of Jinju: A Night Tourism Haven in August

The Latest

Add K-Pass to Your Dongbaek Pass and Get a Bigger Refund

Geumwon Mountain Forest Concert Celebrates its 16th Year

20th Hyun In Song Festival to be Held at Songdo Beach in August

Kim Young-ran Act Meal Expense Limit Likely to Rise to 50,000 Won

Korea Destinations: Plan Your Autumn Travel Around South Korea

Senior Artists Exhibitions in Busan Underway

Busan
few clouds
25.5 ° C
25.5 °
25.5 °
90 %
2.9kmh
20 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 